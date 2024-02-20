A MOTORIST rammed two Guardia Civil motorbike riders at the end of a high-speed chase on the outskirts of Valencia City.

The driver drove off from a Denia filling station in Alicante province on Monday afternoon without paying for 50 litres of fuel.

An eye-witness reported seeing up to 10 Guardia vehicles pursuing her car after failing to stop at a checkpoint by the La Safor service area on the E-15 highway.

The driver reached speeds of up to 180 kms per hour during the 50 kilometre pursuit before being arrested outside Beniparrell.

Her route had been blocked and she deliberately hit a Guardia motorbike that had two officers on it.

One of the men needed treatment at Valencia’s Vithas Hospital.

The woman was charged for resisting police officers and reckless driving as well as not having a driving licence.

No further details have been disclosed about the motorist.