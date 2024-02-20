MARBELLA’S Puerto Banus marina is continuing to be a massive money earner generating €954 million euros per year to the Costa del Sol’s GDP, according to accounting firm PwC.

Marina managers say it has ‘an important impact on job creation and income generation for Marbella’, as it greets five million visitors each year.

Despite rumours of an economic decline, the figures don’t seem to back that up with luxury fashion stores at Puerto Banus having a €282 million turnover in 2023.

Over 100 international outlets like Fendi, Dolce Gabbana, Loro Piana and Louis Vuitton have expanded their shop floors.

Other premium names including Bvlgari, Rolex, Dior, Hermes, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera and Valentino all have stores in Puerto Banus which has the largest concentration of up-market retailers in Spain after Madrid’s ‘Golden Mile’.

With 915 berths and over 200 shops, it has long held the mantle of being the country’s top marina and one of the most luxurious holiday destinations.

Revenue split between moorings, leases and the provision of supplies rose last year to €14 million- more than any other marina in Spain.

Future plans include the expansion of the dock and the shopping area as it hopes to welcome craft that are over 90 metres long.

It’s also the holder of a coveted environmental Blue Flag- something only awarded to 30% of Spain’s ports.

