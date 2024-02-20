The village was founded a rock that was at one time molten lava. Photo: Ajuntament de Castellfollit de la Roca

READ MORE: Huge ‘crystal lagoon’ is coming to this major city in Spain’s Andalucia – featuring artificial beaches and water sports

The Sun has praised a tiny village in Spain for its 40 volcanoes and picturesque secret waterfall.

Brits love Spain for its sun, sea and sand but few ever venture outside the tourist hotspots of Malaga, Valencia or Barcelona.

However, there is much more to explore beyond the Catalan capital and The Sun claims to have discovered a ‘hidden gem’ in the region.

Castellfollit de la Roca, an enchanting hilltop village, could be the next big rural travel destination.

The hamlet is just outside a well-regarded nature reserve known as La Garrotxa Volcanic Area Nature Reserve.

The impressive landscapes left by Garrotxa’s dormant volcanoes. Photo: www.catalunya.com

READ MORE: Visiting Madrid’s iconic Prado museum? Don’t miss these 10 standout works from Spain’s artistic greats

The park is home to some 40 volcanoes and has been described as one of Catalonia’s ‘natural wonders’.

While no longer active, the volcanoes shape Garrotxa’s unique landscapes.

It is divided into a higher region, with rocky, rugged valleys in contrast with the lower, expansive plains.

There’s much to explore in Garrotxa’s natural park. Photo: Tripadvisor

Hidden amongst the volcanoes is a stunning waterfall, Salto del Moli dels Murris.

The waterfall is great to cool off in the summer. Photo: Google Reviews

READ MORE: Ryanair to launch direct flights from Malaga to these 5 European cities this year – including a seaside resort in Italy dubbed ‘Paris with a beach’

Visitors can explore the area by foot or bike, with several routes suitable for all fitness levels.

After wandering the park, tourists should check out the village of Castellfollit de la Roca.

One of the ‘most picturesque’ places in Catalonia, the hamlet is found between the Fluvia and Toronell Rivers, nestled atop a basalt rock face formed by centuries old lava.

At some fifty metres high, the village is just 1km long but has a rich history.

Some parts of the old town date back to the Middle Ages.

Follow the ramshackle streets to reach the historic Sant Salvador church.

In front of the church visitors can contemplate the landscape from the mirador.

At the lower end of the scale, the Hotel Cal Sastre costs €70 per night per person.

The picturesque Cal Sastre hotel has a lovely garden and is decorated with traditional wares. Photo: TripAdvisor

For more luxury, nearby rural stays such as Hotel Mas la Ferreria cost around €198.

The closest airport is Barcelona’s El Prat, around a two-hour drive away.

According to TripAdvisor reviews, the town is ‘very quiet and nice in a magical area! Perfect to spend a few days in Garrotxa and visit the volcanic area.’