Villa

Nerja, Málaga

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 495,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Nerja with garage - € 495,000

Welcome to this impressive three-story house boasting numerous terraces, private garden and stunning views. Each of the 4 bedrooms comes with its own terrace, offering panoramic views of the surroundings. Enjoy the convenience of three well-appointed bathrooms throughout the property. The spacious garden provides ample opportunity to install a pool, offering the perfect spot for relaxation and recreation. Embrace the charm of the garden adorned with fruit trees, adding a touch of nature to the outdoor space. Fitted bbq. With a southeast orientation, this property benefits from abundant… See full property details

