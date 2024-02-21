Can you help us find Ana? Email: tips@theolivepress.es

THE estranged husband of missing US expat, Ana Knezevich, has emerged as the prime suspect in her disappearance from Madrid almost three weeks ago.

Ana, 40, vanished from her apartment in the upmarket neighbourhood of Salamanca on February 2.

Now, Ana’s husband, Serbian national David Knezevich, has become the leading suspect in the case as he reportedly refuses to collaborate with police or Ana’s family.

Ana and David, 35, were in the midst of a messy divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Ana, 40, has been missing for 19 days

Three corporations registered under the couple’s names have been found by NBC News in Florida – EOX Technology Solutions Inc., Registered Corporate Agents LLC and EOX Capital LLC – all of which have significant financial assets, according to Joaquin Amills, president of Spain’s National Centre for Missing Persons (CNDES).

Ana moved to Spain last year as she sought to rebuild her life.

However, friends became concerned after the American, of Colombian origin, sent uncharacteristic text messages from her mobile phone.

Texts sent from her phone told friends that she had met someone and was going on a trip somewhere ‘a couple of hours away’ from Madrid.

Ana had been using dating site Bumble prior to her sudden disappearance – police have been speaking to men she had connected with via the popular app.

Another message indicated that she would not have good phone service and would be unable to contact her friends for some time.

Suspicions were raised as the texts switched between English and Spanish, were sent hours apart, and used terms and expressions that close friends insist Ana did not use.

She is described as having long, brown, wavy hair and brown eyes

On February 4, concerned friends filed a missing persons report with the Policia Nacional in Madrid.

Police searched her apartment and found nothing untoward.

However, fears of foul play were heightened after it emerged that a man in a helmet was seen spray-painting the CCTV cameras of Anna’s building on the last day she was seen.

A lawyer representing David Knezevich has denied any involvement in her disappearance,

The attorney, Ken Padowitz, told US media that David is currently living in Serbia, and suggested that the couple’s split was amicable.

David, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has not travelled to Spain to assist authorities in their probe, with his lawyer suggesting that he would be of little use to the investigation.

The US authorities, as well as the US embassy in Spain, are following the case closely.

The investigation remains confidential.

Ana is described as being 1.45m (4ft 9.1in) tall with long, brown, wavy hair and brown eyes.

Can you help us find Ana? Email: tips@theolivepress.es

READ MORE;