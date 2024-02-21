THE capacity of the Marbella desalination plant is set to be boosted to 20 million cubic litres as part of the Junta’s latest drought decree.

The move is intended to increase the availability of drinking water for the population of the western Costa del Sol at a cost of €4.5 million. It is expected to take nine months to complete.

The measure comes on top of efforts already in motion to increase the treatment capacity of the facility from six million to 12 million cubic litres by the spring.

Once the latest upgrades are complete, it will mean that, in effect, the capacity of the desalination plant will have more than quadrupled in about a year.

The urgent hurry is informed by the latest report on the drought situation in Andalucia, which indicates the reservoirs are at 24.82% of their total storage capacity.

In some good news, they have experienced an increase of 176 million cubic litres after the recent rains.

But compared to a year ago, it is still a reduction of 609 million cubic litres.

The Guadalquivir basin is at 24.85% capacity, after adding 126 million cubic litres.

But compared to the same week in 2023, this amount represents 65 million less.

The Andalusian Mediterranean Basins has increased to 19.51%, the Guadalete-Barbate demarcation has registered an increase of 17.08%, and the Tinto-Odiel-Piedras-Chanza basin is at 41.97% of its capacity.

