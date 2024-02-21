AN 18-year old boy remains in critical condition in a Malaga hospital after he was hit by a drunk driver in Estepona.

The teenager was struck by the vehicle whilst riding an electric scooter in the early hours of Saturday morning on Avenida Jose Martin Mendez.

An ambulance and local police attended the scene after witnesses called the 112 emergency hotline.

The Spanish national was initially transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, but was later moved to the Regional University Hospital in Malaga after doctors realised the seriousness of the patient’s injuries.

The boy was run over by a car in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Cordon Press

The victim reportedly suffered head trauma from the incident.

He remains in intensive care in an induced coma on mechanical ventilation.

Policia Local have opened an investigation against the 43-year old female driver involved in the crash after she failed a breathalyser test at the scene.

She was not arrested for her role in the incident after officers deemed that she did not constitute a flight risk.

Nevertheless, she will have to appear in court once the local judicial authority have received the complete police report.

