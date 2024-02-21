EVER dreamed of hosting a bullfight at your own home? For the average expat, the answer is likely a resounding no.

But for the few budding toreros among you, that dream could become a reality thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime property listing.

The Olive Press can reveal that the incredible former estate of one of Marbella’s most corrupt ever officials has just gone up for sale in southern Spain for €6.95m.

The sweeping La Morisca finca was the pride and joy of disgraced urban planning boss Juan Antonio Roca, who was convicted of being the ringleader of the infamous Malaya plot.

The scheme saw 53 officials across dozens of Andalucian towns tried for embezzlement of public funds, breaches of trust, influence peddling and more between 1991 and 2006.

Aerial photo of Juan Roca’s former estate in Cadiz shows a bullring (LUCAS FOX/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

Juan Antonio Roca was behind one of Spain’s biggest ever corruption rings

Roca, 71, is said to have amassed a fortune of at least €125m and even had a priceless Joan Miro painting above his toilet.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but only served 12 thanks to his ‘model behaviour’ behind bars, and was released in February 2019.

Now his stunning estate, which was seized by the authorities, is being sold by Lucas Fox Properties on behalf of an investment fund.

It was previously listed back in 2020 with an asking price of €4m, meaning its value has increased by just shy of €3m over the past four years.

A spokesperson told the Olive Press: “The property is available now and we expect it to gather a lot of interest.”

The La Marisca finca in Jimena de la Frontera, Cadiz (LUCAS FOX/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The property is on the market for €6.95m (LUCAS FOX/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The property is nestled on 363 hectares of land (LUCAS FOX/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

It boasts a bullring, helicopter landing pad and three separate living quarters.

Nestled in the picturesque Jimena de la Frontera in Cadiz, there is also a small game reserve among the property’s 363 hectares.

The finca measures 1,385sqm and is spread across one floor, made up of the main house, a separate apartment and a gate house. There is also a chapel for those who wish to confess their sins.