THE former right-hand man of ex-transport minister Jose Luis Abalos has been arrested on suspicion of receiving illegal commissions from the purchase of face masks during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Koldo Garcia Izaguirre was detained by the Guardia Civil, according to Spanish daily El Confidencial, after an investigation carried out by the Spanish High Court’s corruption prosecutor.

According to the sources who spoke to the newspaper, Izaguirre’s personal wealth has greatly increased in recent months.

In 2018, when Sanchez came to power thanks to a successful motion of no confidence in Congress, Izaguirre was appointed the right-hand man of the new transport minister, Jose Luis Abalos.

The investigation is focusing on the emergency contracts that were signed by the department to purchase masks and other medical equipment during the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

Izaguirre is alleged to have played a part in the negotiations to make these purchases, while the Transport Ministry was also involved in deals with airlines to fly the material into Spain.

Prosecutors suspect that Izaguirre received bribes for these contracts and then subsequently has tried to launder the money.

