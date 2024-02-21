A RUSSIAN pilot who was assassinated in a car park in Spain was killed with bullets made in Russia, it has emerged.

Maksim Kuzminov, 28, was shot at least five times underneath an apartment complex in Villajoyosa, Alicante on February 13.

Sources close to the investigation told Informacion last night that the bullets were Russian-made, adding weight to the theory that he was killed for his defection to Ukraine.

The sources believe it was no accident that the bullets could be traced back to Russia, as they now served as a warning for others planning to desert Vladimir Putin’s forces.

READ MORE: Chateau Putin: Who owns the luxury villa in the hills behind Marbella?

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who was shot dead in Spain on February 13, 2024

According to the Kyiv Post, Kuzminov seized control of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter last August and brought it safely to an airbase in the Kharkiv region.

It was all part of a Ukrainian intelligence operation named ‘Titmouse’, which saw him bring the military chopper to awaiting Ukrainian officials.

Thanks to Kuzminov’s help, Ukraine also got its hands on valuable documents and secret technical equipment.

According to Kyiv Post, Kuzminov said his motive for helping Ukraine was his opposition to the Russian invasion, saying he didn’t want to be a part of it.

He was reportedly promised several guarantees for his defection, including security, new documents and monetary compensation.

According to previous reports, a resident found his body on the ramp of the underground car park on Calle Marinada – an area full of tourist apartments.

The witness also spotted a car driving away that was subsequently found on fire some 20km down the coast at El Campello.

The shooting was apparently carried out on the second floor of the car park with the victim trying to flee before collapsing on the ramp.