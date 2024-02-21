Have you been affected by Nolotil? Email us: tips@theolivepress.es

THE highest court in Spain will hear a lawsuit launched by Nolotil campaigners following the deaths of at least 40 British and Irish expats.

Campaigner Cristina del Campo is behind the lawsuit being reviewed by the Audiencia Nacional.

READ MORE: Nolotil campaigners are suing the Spanish government for ‘failing to properly regulate painkiller’ suspected of causing 40 deaths among Brits and northern Europeans

A lawsuit filed against the Spanish Ministry of Health and the Medicines Agency (AEMPS) by a Nolotil campaign group has now reached the country’s highest court.

The Audiencia Nacional will review the lawsuit, submitted by the Association for Drug Affected People (ADAF) in November 2023.

The case, handled by Francisco Almodovar, reached the attorney general’s office in January.

The ADAF, led by tireless campaigner Cristina del Campo, claims Spanish authorities have ‘failed to properly regulate’ Nolotil, leading to at least 40 deaths of British and Irish expats.

It comes some four years after a 2018 directive issued by the Spanish government prevented the sale of the drug to Northern Europeans without a prescription.

However, the case alleges this advice is not being followed.

READ MORE: Sign our petition calling on health providers to follow Nolotil guidelines

They claim that authorities have not done enough to protect patients against the dangerous effects of Nolotil, which can include sepsis, amputations and organ failure.

The campaign group has identified 350 suspected cases of agranulocytosis (low white blood cell count) between 1996 and 2023 as a result of the drug.

The cases include 170 Britons living in or visiting Spain.

Patrick Clancy was just one of many Brits affected by Nolotil when he was left unable to walk or eat as a result of the drug. Photo: The Olive Press

Del Campo told The Olive Press: “We’re not looking for money or damages. I want to make them stop giving Nolotil to British people.

“I want them to revise and modify regulations and investigate cases properly.

“They need to act because it keeps being given without a prescription. People’s lives are at stake.”

The lawsuit contains several cases and medical records of patients affected by the drug.

According to Europa Press sources, these are being analysed in parallel to several individual cases in Madrid’s prosecutor’s office.

The campaign group claims authorities have ‘looked the other way’, ignoring ‘deaths and very serious adverse reactions’.

The ADAF has also filed a criminal complaint against Spanish health authorities, accusing the Spanish Health Ministry and Medicines Agency of ‘serious recklessness’, ‘intentional concealment of safety information’, ‘failure to carry out adequate and responsible pharmacoepidemiological studies’ and ‘the non-activation of safety and caution protocols.’

READ MORE: Nolotil campaigners demand a criminal investigation into health officials in Spain following the death of a British expat, 42, who lost his life to sepsis after taking the ‘lethal’ painkiller

They said: “Why in Spain, despite indications and alerts in pharmacovigilance, is it chosen to issue a small information note where AEMPS and medical and pharmaceutical companies know that it is not being complied with?”

Instead, the ADAF is calling on the Spanish Ministry of Health to ban giving the drug to citizens where Nolotil is banned in their home country.

They also demand new analysis of the risk of agranulocytosis and a revision of the Nolotil information sheet given to medical professionals.

The drug, also known as metamizole, is a popular painkiller in Spain.

Nolotil is just one brand name of metamizole, the active ingredient in the painkiller.

Although unconfirmed by scientific study, it seems to lead to dangerous complications, including reduced white blood cell count, in people of Northern European descent.

A 2018 report from the European Medicines Agency showed a “potential to induce agranulocytosis may be associated with the genetic characteristics of certain populations”.

As a result, the painkiller is banned in some 30 countries including Britain, Australia and the US.

Despite this, the drug was reviewed in December 2023 by the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) and ‘no necessary changes’ were identified regarding the safety of the drug.

The review also reaffirmed the 2018 informative note advising against the administration of the drug to northern European patients without a prescription or adequate monitoring.

Have you been affected by Nolotil? Email us: tips@theolivepress.es

Sign the Olive Press petition to urge health facilities to follow the 2018 advice and stop giving Nolotil to northern Europeans.