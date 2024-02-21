THE Policia Nacional has freed 21 agricultural workers in the southern city of Sevilla who were being forced to work in appalling conditions.

As part of the operation, 15 arrests were made on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

According to the police, the victims ‘were not allowed to eat or drink during their working day on farms, despite the very high temperatures and the physical work that they were doing’.

The Policia Nacional also added that one of the victims ‘who was pregnant, and a minor, even suffered a miscarriage due to the exploitation she was suffering’.

