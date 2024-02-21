RUSSIAN dissidents in Spain are calling on the security service to protect them from the long arm of the Kremlin after the assassination of a defector on Spanish soil.

The body of helicopter pilot Maxim Kuzminov, 28, was found shot six times in a parking garage in an apartment building in Villajoyosa, Alicante, on February 13.

He had flown across enemy lines to land his twin-engine Mi-8 helicopter at a Ukrainian military base and hand over sensitive documents last August.

The targeted killing has sent a shiver down the spine of the some half dozen Russian defectors in Spain whose names are reportedly on Kremlin kill lists.

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who was shot dead in Spain on February 13, 2024

“The ones they punish the most are their own,” said Barcelona resident Yulia Taran of the group Free Russians in Spain.

“They really hate the traitors who were on their side and went over to the enemy. And deserting with a helicopter is the height of betrayal.

“They previously said they wouldn’t stop until they found him.”

She went on to accuse the Kremlin of having a ‘criminal mentality’ and called on the Spanish secret services to ‘do their jobs well and prevent any further persecution.’

“We haven’t had any serious scares so far, but we continually have to kick people out of the organisation because they come to cause fights and confusion.

“It is obvious that some of these troublemakers and influencers are funded by Moscow and the proof is that they organise and provide transportation to events in support of Putin.

Another Russian defector, identified as Nikita, told Spanish daily El Español of his shock at learning the news.

“No one from Spanish Security has called me to find out how I am or tell me anything after what happened in Villajoyosa,” said the former Russian army soldier.

“If they have really killed the helicopter pilot, that means that the situation for me now is f***ing dangerous.”

Nikita, 29, originally from Yakutia, landed without a visa at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez airport on board a plane from Georgia in November 2022.

The Russian defector had served in the notorious 64th Motorised Rifle Brigade which allegedly carried out the Bucha massacre.

Before offering to help him, Vladimir Osechkin who runs dissident organisation Gulagu-Net confirmed that the fighter had not fired a single shot at the Ukrainians.

Spanish authorities quickly gave Nikita a visa and found him a place to stay and later on he received a residence and employment permit.

While the dead body found in Villajoyosa has not yet been officially named as Kuminov by Spanish authorities, Russian officials have already celebrated his death.

“This traitor and criminal became a moral corpse the moment he planned his dirty and terrible crime,” said Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

“In Russia it is often said that you either speak well about the dead or you don’t speak at all,” the spy chief added.