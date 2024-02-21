GOLFERS have been warned not to leave valuable items in their buggies after a sneaky thief struck several times at golf courses in the Mijas area.

A 36-year-old Romanian has been arrested by the Mijas Policia Local who took advantage of the players concentrating on getting low scores rather than making sure their belongings were safe.

The thief got into golf courses through digging holes under fences which allowed him to come and go without being spotted.

He would then drive off with the stolen items in a car that he had parked nearby.

His robbery spree lasted several weeks as he plundered wallets, iPhones and luxury watches.

Plain-clothed officers launched an operation to catch him and he was arrested in January.

After he was bailed, he simply returned to continuing his robbery spree.

An off-duty police officer spotted him leaving a golf course under the fence and a high-speed car chase ensued until the thief was eventually cornered by several police cars.

He then tried to escape on foot but was arrested.

A check of his personal documents revealed that they were forgeries.