WATER pressure will start being reduced on the Costa del Sol from tonight in a bid to tackle the ongoing drought.

The measure is being taken by water company Acosol in conjunction with the Junta de Andalucia.

It forms part of a plan to reduce water consumption in Malaga province from 200litres per person per day to 160litres.

The pressure will ‘gradually’ be reduced from midnight until 6am in all towns that make up the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental.

READ MORE: Remembering the horror drought of 1995 – when the streets ‘stank of toilets’ and locals washed in the sea

Ojen on the Costa del Sol

Those towns are Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Istan, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Ojen and Torremolinos.

The Costa del Sol remains in a ‘critical’ situation due to its worst drought for decades, according to the ‘Drought Commission’s’ latest report in the Junta’s BOJA portal.

Between midnight and 6am, some homes and businesses may find themselves without water, Acosol has warned.

The most at risk from running dry are buildings that lack a cistern and homes situated in very elevated areas far away from the water source.

The water pressure will be reduced every day of the week apart from Saturdays.

Acosol has asked residents to be ‘conscious’ of their water use and to keep it as low as possible.