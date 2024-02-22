2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Florida with pool - € 124,994

Apartment La Florida, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 124,994

Welcome to this exceptional 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground floor apartment, exuding charm and comfort. Beyond its inviting facade lies a meticulously renovated front garden, crafted to an impeccable standard, offering an idyllic space for al fresco dining, relaxation, and leisurely moments. Complementing the outdoor oasis is a convenient built-in storage area, perfect for housing outdoor cushions and beach essentials. Stepping inside, you're embraced by a luminous and contemporary living/dining area, setting the stage for both relaxation and entertainment. A separate kitchen awaits,… See full property details