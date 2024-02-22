POPULAR TV show, A New Life In The Sun, are recruiting for participants in Spain’s Andalucia.

Producers of the Channel 4 programme have been publishing calls for new stars in many expat Facebook groups.

The show follows Brits as they set up businesses abroad, from microbreweries to glamping sites.

After their successful ninth series aired just a couple of weeks ago, they are already on the lookout for new participants on the Costa del Sol.

Produced by True North, those interested should send an email to anewlifeinthesun@truenorth.tv

