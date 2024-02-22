TWO new projects will make it possible for people to walk or cycle along the coast between Fuengirola and Benalmadena.

A footbridge will be built over the El Jardin stream which is the boundary between the two municipalities, while a new promenade will be created on Carvajal beach.

REY DE ESPAÑA PROMENADE, CARVAJAL BEACH

The beach promenade in Benalmadena will cost nearly €300,000 and will be funded by the Malaga Provincial Council.

In Fuengirola, work will be done at the last roundabout of the of the Rey de España promenade heading towards Benalmádena to create the pedestrian walkway over the El Jardin stream.

Malaga Provincial Council will also pay for the construction, expected to be budgeted for €91,000.

It’s the first time that both municipalities will be connected along the beach, but the new initiatives are part of a more ambitious project.

It’s hoped to connect Nerja and Manila at both ends of Malaga province via uninterrupted promenades.

