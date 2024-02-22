A MAJOR fire has engulfed an apartment building in Valencia, with an unknown amount of people trapped inside.

Dozens of firefighters are working to tackle the blaze and rescue residents from inside the block in Maestro Rodrigo, Campanar.

Footage shared online shows flames bellowing out of windows on virtually every floor of the building.

Emergency services have declared a ‘Level 2’ emergency, which is described a situation ‘that has produced extensive damage’ and requires ‘the mobilisation of extraordinary measures’.

READ MORE: Father and daughter are rescued from tower block inferno in Spain’s Valencia

Firefighters have been seen jumping down onto inflated landing pads after trying to rescue people from the first floor.

A picture shows the huge fire in Valencia on Thursday

Valencia



Bombero saltando a colchón de rescate tras atrapamiento por llamas. Sin palabras…



Mucho ánimo al personal interviniente



Video de RRSS pic.twitter.com/GO0MxozQBt — Gorka 5.81 (@gorka581) February 22, 2024

Consternado ante el terrible incendio en un edificio de Valencia.



Acabo de hablar con el presidente @carlos_mazon_ y la alcaldesa @mjosecatala para conocer de primera mano la situación y ofrecer toda la ayuda que sea necesaria.



Quiero trasladar mi solidaridad a todas las… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 22, 2024

The inferno began in an apartment on the fourth floor before spreading to all 14 levels.

The fire has now taken over the entire building, having been helped spread by strong winds in the area.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

One father and daughter have been rescued from a balcony terrace, reports 20Minutos.

The president of the Valencia region Carlos Mazon has travelled to the site along with Valencia city mayor Maria Jose Catala.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez tweeted his concern.

He wrote: “Troubled by the terrible fire in Valencia… I just spoke to president Carlos Mazon and mayor Maria Jose Catala to know first hand the situation and offer all the necessary help.

“I would like to convey my support to all those affected and appreciation for the emergency services working on the ground.”

More to follow…