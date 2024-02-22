WITH a range of bespoke, tailored, packages suited to your every need, we at British Care Services are industry leaders in providing compassionate and reliable care assistance in the comfort of your own home.

A lack of awareness around the viability of live-in care means many people presume that residential care is the best and most suitable option.

At British Care Services, our ethos is simple – we strive to enable our clients, young and old, to remain in their homes for longer. We lean on our 30 years of industry experience to ensure that we bring world-class comfort and independence to your doorstep.

We have experience of running Nursing and Residential Care Homes in the UK, and our management team ensures an on-going high standard of safe, effective, responsive and compassionate care provision.

Our standards in Spain mirror those of the UK, using CQC policies and procedures which set out a benchmark standard.

As part of this process, we constantly review and assess the needs of individual clients, many of which change over time.

All staff applications are vigorously scrutinised – we ask all applicants for a CV reference and a police check and interviews are carried out under strict equal opportunities guidelines. Our staff receive training which is of a standard set by the CQC in the UK.

We are also proud to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Malaga.

Keeping to a routine, staying within familiar surroundings, and remaining close to family, guarantees that our clients are able to enjoy the moments that truly matter, whilst giving their loved ones much-needed peace of mind that the person they care about the most is in safe hands.

We offer an unparalleled range of home care that is proven to improve health and wellbeing.

With elderly live-in care, we provide 24/7 professional ongoing support and advice to our clients in the comfort of their own home.

We specialise in live in care as well as rehabilitation from surgery, and work closely with physios and consultants. We also specialise in cancer care/palliative care.

We offer one-on-one dementia care with high standards, along with home from hospital care, assisting with all practical and personal needs in a caring, professional manner.

Respite care gives family members and carers a well-deserved break, physically-impaired care allows the possibility to fully engage with life, and our palliative care values choice, control and dignity.

With hourly, daily and night care available, our services are flexible and tailored to each individual.

With our head office based in Marbella, we provide our services across the Costa del Sol, UK and Gibraltar allowing you to access compassionate, reliable and professional services from the comfort of your own home. https://britishcareservices.com/