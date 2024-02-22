AUTHORITIES in Mallorca are trying to identify a body found floating close to a major tourist attraction.

The shocking discovery was made on Tuesday morning in the Moll Vell breakwater next to Palma Cathedral.

A passer-by spotted the fully-clothed corpse close to the breakwater rocks at around 10.50am.

Guardia Civil divers retrieved the body and took it to Palma’s West Port to avoid it being taken past hundreds of tourists.

The male corpse was said to have been in the water for a few hours and showed no signs of violence.

Early indications suggested that the man was aged around 60 years.

There were no documents on him with the Guardia Civil hoping that fingerprint and DNA evidence will help identify him.

An autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death.