A RUSSIAN military pilot who was murdered in Spain after defecting to Ukraine may have been tracked down by his killers after he invited his former partner to Alicante, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Maxim Kuzminov, 28, was found shot dead with six Russian-made bullets in an underground garage in Villajoyosa, near Alicante, on February 13.

Last August, Kuzminov deserted Russian forces after he flew his Mi-8 military helicopter into Ukrainian territory as part of a sophisticated intelligence operation called ‘Titmouse’.

Russia’s military had sentenced Kuzminov to death for ‘treason’, with two of his crew members who were killed while attempting to flee posthumously decorated by the Kremlin.

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who was shot dead in Spain on February 13, 2024

He was reportedly promised several guarantees for his valuable defection, including security, new identity documents, and monetary compensation.

Spanish police are investigating whether Russian mafia or intelligence services killed the pilot in a brutal act of revenge for his defection last year.

Russian dissidents in Spain are calling on the security service to protect them, with many seeing Kuzminov’s murder as a stark warning of the strength of the long arm of the Kremlin.

“After what happened in Villajoyosa, nobody from the Spanish security has called me to ask about my situation or tell me anything”, fellow deserter Nikita Chibrin told El Español.

Opposition political leader Alexei Navalny was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a Siberian prison last Friday – Western officials have labelled his death as a politically-motivated murder ordered by President Putin.

Vocal critic of Putin’s despotic regime, Alexei Navalny, was found dead last week in a Russian jail. Credit: Cordon Press

Ukrainian intelligence sources quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda website and Kyiv Post newspaper allege that Kuzminov’s killers may have tracked him down after he called his ex-girlfriend and invited her to stay with him on the Costa Blanca.

Kuzminov had been living in Spain under a false identity following his high-profile switch.

Other media reports suggest that Kuzminov’s use of drugs and prostitutes garnered unnecessary attention.

His body was found riddled with half a dozen bullets on the ramp of a garage in the urbanisation of La Cala de Villajoyosa where he had been living for four months.

His murderers then proceeded to run over his lifeless body with their vehicle, before heading to the nearby town of El Campello where the car was burnt.

The murder coincides with claims of Russian espionage in Spain coming under greater scrutiny.

Moscow’s links with the Catalan separatist movement have come under increased attention after it was revealed that seven agents from the GRU, Russia’s elite military intelligence wing, travelled to Barcelona at the height of the independence push.

