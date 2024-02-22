MALLORCA is gearing up for another record-breaking summer season, with airlines scheduling over 33.4 million seats and 185,192 flights between March and October.

The staggering numbers represent a 16.3% increase compared to 2023.

Last year was already a record-breaker, smashing previous peak year 2019’s 29.6 million seats by 9.7%.

The Spanish Association for the Coordination and Facilitation of Slots (AECFA) is forecasting a 5.9% increase in flights compared to 174,265 last year.

The busiest day at Palma Airport this summer is expected to be July 13, when 1,075 flights should touch down or take off.

Meanwhile, April 10 could be a good day to nip over to the island with just 622 movements. The average daily number of scheduled operations over the summer season will be 822.

“This summer season will be a historic one for Mallorca Airport, with more flights and passengers than ever before,” said a spokesperson for AENA, the Spanish airport association.

“We are working closely with all our partners to ensure that we can handle the increased traffic and provide a smooth and efficient experience for all our passengers,” a spokesperson for Enaire, the Spanish air control manager, added.

