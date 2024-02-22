A MOTORCYCLIST has died on a major road in Spain after a collision involving a wild boar and a vehicle.

The unnamed 45-year old man was travelling on the TV-3141 road near Tarragona in Catalunya at 10pm last night when his motorbike collided with a wild boar.

Subsequently, the deceased victim was struck by a car – the two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed following the incident.

Seven patrols of Catalunya’s police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, two fire service crews and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for two and a half hours.

Following the incident, the number of people to have died on Catalan roads in 2024 has risen to 18.

An investigation into the circumstances of the accident continues.

