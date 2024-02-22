The change, the climacteric, midlife crisis – Whatever you call it, the menopause is a topical subject. Celebrities such as Divina McCall are talking about it and beauty products are targeted towards women ‘of a certain age’. But how much do women really understand about the changes that are happening in their bodies? The premenopausal stage of a woman’s life can last for up to a decade, and that’s before the actual menopause. It can be a confusing and traumatic time which is often misunderstood. So, after major hormonal shifts, how can women reclaim control of their bodies? And where can women in their 40’s, 50’s and 60’s turn to for support?

The answer – The Retreat by Enaiya are offering a 4-day experience to empower women to understand the physical, mental and emotional changes that occur with the onset of perimenopause, the transition into menopause and beyond. It’s time for women to shine! No more feeling confused or unprepared. At the Retreat, women will be encouraged to redefine and prioritise their self-care needs with reinvestment in the self being a strong focus.

Nestled in the Sierra de Mariola National Park, during a stay at The Retreat, women will come to understand the role of female hormones and how a decline can impact long-term health. Learn from a team of experts how to live a lifestyle that works in harmony with hormones. Overcome symptoms such as weight gain. Enhance sleep quality. Boost energy levels. And build strength for longevity. Take the opportunity to indulge in holistic self-care practices and make meaningful connections with like-minded people.

The Retreat by Enaiya are dedicated to empowering women with the knowledge to ensure they are fully prepared for the turmoil that perimenopause and menopause can bring. Their commitment will ensure that every woman at The Retreat will come away fully armed with the power to decide whether to thrive or merely survive!

For more information and to find out how to book your place for this unique and essential experience, contact maria@enaiya.com

Website www.enaiya.com

Instagram enaiya.co