STRONG winds and rough seas will batter Spain from today and until Saturday, the country’s weather agency has warned.

Red, orange and yellow alerts are in place for the north and southern coasts over the next few days, with winds of up to 75km/hr threatening to bring monster nine-metre waves.

On Thursday, an orange warning affects the whole Almeria coast, with gusts reaching 75km/hr and waves measuring a maximum of eight metres.

Meanwhile, the Costa del Sol and parts of Granada and Axarquia are on yelllow alert for strong winds of up to 70km/hr.

On Friday, the warnings along the southern coast will remain similar, although there will be a dramatic drop in temperature.

According to latest forecast there will be highs of around 22C on the Costa del Sol on Thursday, before dropping to around 16C tomorrow.

The mercury will plummet to highs of 14C next Tuesday before rebounding to 20C towards the end of next week, according to Accuweather.

Meanwhile in the north of the country, red weather warnings are in place on the coast of Galicia from tomorrow.

The most extreme alert will remain on both Friday and Saturday, bringing waves of up to nine metres from the coast of Vigo around to Coruña.