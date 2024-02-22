REAL estate on the Costa del Sol is sizzling as prices continue to buck all trends and soar through all roofs, according to a report by the Fotocasa portal.
In some locations, prices per square metre have almost doubled, with Casares Costa (Casares Golf-Casares del Sol) seeing a 92.8% rise – to €4,087 sqm.
One neighbourhood in Mijas Costa (La Cala Golf-Lagar Martell) has exploded by 70% to €2,902 a sqm, while in Estepona, La Concha-Resina Golf has shot up 60% to €3,683 sqm.
Sticking with the Estepona theme, the El Velerín neighbourhood has entered Spain’s top 10 most expensive areas, with a square metre costing over €10,000.
Several upscale neighbourhoods in Malaga are also catching the eyes of property buyers.
Notably, Lomas de Marbella Club-Puente Romano in Marbella (€6,963 sqm) and La Malagueta-Monte Sancha (€6,378 sqm) in Malaga’s heart command top dollar.
Similarly, Martín Carpena-Torre del Río (€5,777) in Malaga and Nueva Alcantara (€5,464) in Marbella have seen significant price jumps of 34.9% and 36.5 %, respectively.
Also worthy of note are the increases in Malagueta-Monte Sancha, the Historic Center of the capital (€5,342) and Los Naranjos, in Marbella (€5,391), which are between 20% and 25% higher.
In the province of Cádiz, the most expensive neighbourhood is Tarifa city with a price of €4,302 sqm, while in Seville it is Parque María Luisa-Giralda Sur, reaching €3,888 sqm.
In the provinces of Granada and Huelva, the most expensive neighbourhoods are San Matías – Realejo (€2,889 sqm) and Isla Canela (€2,863 sqm).
