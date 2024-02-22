REAL estate on the Costa del Sol is sizzling as prices continue to buck all trends and soar through all roofs, according to a report by the Fotocasa portal.

In some locations, prices per square metre have almost doubled, with Casares Costa (Casares Golf-Casares del Sol) seeing a 92.8% rise – to €4,087 sqm.

One neighbourhood in Mijas Costa (La Cala Golf-Lagar Martell) has exploded by 70% to €2,902 a sqm, while in Estepona, La Concha-Resina Golf has shot up 60% to €3,683 sqm.

Sticking with the Estepona theme, the El Velerín neighbourhood has entered Spain’s top 10 most expensive areas, with a square metre costing over €10,000.

Some properties in Casares Costa have seen their value per square metre almost double

Several upscale neighbourhoods in Malaga are also catching the eyes of property buyers.

Notably, Lomas de Marbella Club-Puente Romano in Marbella (€6,963 sqm) and La Malagueta-Monte Sancha (€6,378 sqm) in Malaga’s heart command top dollar.

Similarly, Martín Carpena-Torre del Río (€5,777) in Malaga and Nueva Alcantara (€5,464) in Marbella have seen significant price jumps of 34.9% and 36.5 %, respectively.

Also worthy of note are the increases in Malagueta-Monte Sancha, the Historic Center of the capital (€5,342) and Los Naranjos, in Marbella (€5,391), which are between 20% and 25% higher.

In the province of Cádiz, the most expensive neighbourhood is Tarifa city with a price of €4,302 sqm, while in Seville it is Parque María Luisa-Giralda Sur, reaching €3,888 sqm.

In the provinces of Granada and Huelva, the most expensive neighbourhoods are San Matías – Realejo (€2,889 sqm) and Isla Canela (€2,863 sqm).

