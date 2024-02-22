THE one factor that makes the difference between very hot and unbearably hot is the quantity of moisture in the air – otherwise known as humidity.

And a new study by HouseFresh has studied data from 14,657 major cities around the world to find out how many days were classified as ‘excessively humid’ in 2023.

And – surprise surprise – the most humid city in Europe is in Spain.

But the crown does not go to Malaga, or Murcia, or Marbella or anywhere on the Spanish mainland.

Instead, seabound Palma de Mallorca takes the crown, with 116.8 days of uncomfortable humidity where you sweat if you just turn your head per year.

But it is still less than one in three days over a calendar year.

Spain also takes the silver medal too, with Valencia being the second most humid city in Europe and 111.8 humid days per year.

The third city in the podium is found in Italy. Naples has 116.8 sticky days a year.

Nine of the top ten wettest cities in Europe are in Spain or Italy, where the Mediterranean climate and humidity combine to keep things muggy during the summer months.

But despite the proliferation of sticky cities across the Mediterranean, it should be noted that Europe still has the lowest levels of humidity than any other continent.

Asia and South America are home to cities that never see a dry day.

The most humid city in the world is high-paying, strict-living Singapore, along with Macapa (Brazil) and Cartagena (Colombia).

These three can boast, if that is the correct word, of having sweaty days 365 days a year.

