A BOGUS shaman has been arrested in Palma for swindling €18,000 out of a woman who he forced to perform sex acts to ward off evil spirits.

The Spaniard, 36, forced her to ingest his sperm in order that she could ‘chase away demons that were inside her’.

The assailant- with a history of sexual abuse- was part of a well-organised gang which included a mutual friend who was arrested as a co-conspirator.

The ‘friend’ recruited the victim by taking advantage of her psychological weakness.

She first met the fake shaman in June who claimed to be an exorcist and claimed to see the future, had the ability to ‘capture’ bad energy, and to see demons.

He claimed to have seen a dream where the victim and her young daughter were in an accident, with the child appearing in the form of a demon.

Fearing that her life was in danger, she made a series of payments totalling €18,000 to ‘scare off the demons’.

The transfers were sent through Bizum to other members of the shaman’s group who had online meetings via Skype.

She told the Policia Nacional that he sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in order to ward off evil including forcing her to ingest his sperm because it would act as an elixir.

Several of the 10 abuses between June and November were on Calvia’s Playa del Mago which the shaman said was a sanctuary.

The scammer had first-hand knowledge about the woman’s life provided by their mutual friend which he used to reel her in to his deception.