Whether you’re looking to expand your list of subscribers or want to turn your site’s visitors into loyal customers, email marketing is a powerful tool to achieve that and more. Getting people to share their emails is a tricky task. That’s why most sites use newsletter pop ups to grab visitor’s attention with bright ads and appealing propositions. Here’s a list of the most popular pop-up types and how to use them.

What’s a Pop Up Email?

An email capture pop up is a window that appears soon after a visitor enters the website. It can be big or small, take the whole screen or just a part of it, and its design can vary from simple and user-friendly to bold and fashionable. The pop-up window allows visitors to enter their email to sign up for the newsletter. It can be as simple as that, or the visitor can leave his email and get some discount or free product in return. You can use a free HTML email template to attract visitors with a beautiful design or an interesting offer.

What Pop-Ups Can Be Used For

Well-timed pop-ups can help your business grow in many ways. You just need to think them through and make sure they aren’t too intrusive. Here are a few pop-up ideas you can try:

Free coupons or promo codes

Free shipping

Free consultation

Free book

Product recommendation

When making an offer, you need to understand your target audience and what would appeal to them.

Pop-Up Types According to Format

There are various newsletter popup formats that either use the entire body of the website or just a small part, making them more or less intrusive. Pop-ups are always about the message you want to convey or the offer you’re making. A discount offer would look good on a full-screen pop-up, while a newsletter subscription could be offered via a small floating one. Here are the main pop-up types, according to format:

Modal window. This type of pop-up appears in the center of the website against a darker background. It stands out from the rest of the content with a clear design and message. Overlay pop-up. This pop-up type covers the whole website body, fully overlaying its content. It usually stands out visually and uses a bold design to capture visitors’ attention. Floating pop-up. This is the least intrusive pop-up type, as it just floats in the website’s corner (or any other part) without interrupting the visitor’s browsing experience. Video pop-up. This is the most attention-grabbing type of pop-up as it uses a video to engage with the visitor. Such pop-ups can be used for promotional or educational purposes. Horizontal pop-up. Usually placed at the top or bottom of the site, this pop-up type doesn’t interrupt the visitor’s browsing experience in any way.

These pop-ups can be used for different purposes, but it’s necessary to ensure that the visitor can easily dismiss them. If the pop up newsletter is too intrusive, it will have the opposite effect, and the visitor might even leave the website.

Pop-Ups Can Vary Depending on Display Conditions

It’s always important to time your pop-ups according to the visitor’s actions and experiences. They can appear after certain triggers, like the movement of the visitor’s mouse over certain areas of the site. If we look at different display conditions, there are two types of pop-ups.

Pop-Ups Based on Time

Time-based pop-ups may appear as soon as the visitor lands on the page or a few minutes later. It can be a nice welcome pop-up or an email pop-up with an offer.

Pop-Ups Based on Behavior

Behavior-based pop-ups depend solely on the visitor’s actions and are tied to them. Pop-ups like these can appear when the user is about to leave, showing a discount offer or a freebie. Other pop-ups can appear after the user has scrolled down or up to a specific part of the website.

As you can see, numerous types of pop-ups serve different purposes. It’s a powerful marketing tool, but only when used right. The pop-ups on your website should be timed properly, and the design should correspond to the message or offer. Make sure you tailor the pop-ups to your target audience, and you’ll always hit the mark.