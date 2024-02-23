CHOCOLATE biscuit lovers have been told to return certain products sold by discount chains Aldi and Lidl after concerns that they might contain metal fragments.

The biscuits have been withdrawn from shelves after the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) warned of a possible presence in three items.

Supermarkets retailed the products in Andalucia, Catalunya, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community, the Community of Madrid, Murcia, Galicia and the Basque Country.

PRODUCT ALERT

Two Lidl items- firstly the Sondey-branded Grandino Triple Chocolate Variety pack of 200 grams with a batch number of 20706999 and an expiry date of 12/12/2024.

The other Lidl product is McKennedy American Cookies- Nougatelli variety weighing 175 grams with a batch number of 2059315 and an expiry date of 10/12/2024.

The Aldi biscuits are under the Arizona brand and called Cookies ‘Aux Trois Chocolats’.

The expiry date is 11/09/2024 and the batch number is 2334710.

Aesan and the supermarkets have appealed to purchasers not to eat biscuits that tally with those particular batch and expiry details.

Full refunds can be obtained without the need to show a receipt.

Aldi and Lidl have emphasised that the remainder of their branded Arizona and Sondey biscuits are not affected by the recall.