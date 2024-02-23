NOMAD Marbella is hosting its popular Full Moon Party this Saturday.

The stunning restaurant in Nueva Andalucia will come alive with live music and fire-breathing performers.

The eatery offers delicious food and some of the best cocktails on the coast.

It was recently branded ‘one of the best dining locations in Marbella’ by leading Spanish newspaper ABC.

The impressive Nomad Marbella

One of the performers at the Nomad Full Moon Party

A flute player at Nomad Marbella

A Nomad spokesperson said: “Step into the magic of the Snow Moon this Saturday at our Full Moon Party.

“Experience the thrill of live entertainment that’ll keep you dancing all night long.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter, and the shimmering allure of the lunar glow.

“Don’t miss out – reserve your spot now!”

You can make a reservation for the event by clicking this link here.