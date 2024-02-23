DRINKING more than four cups of coffee a day is associated with a lower risk of recurrent bowel cancer, a new study has found.

According to research published in the International Journal of Cancer, patients who drank more than four cups of coffee daily had a 32% lower risk of bowel cancer recurrence in comparison to those who drank less than two cups.

The study observed over 2,000 bowel cancer patients, men and women of any age, in 11 Dutch hospitals between 2010 and 2020.

Researchers followed the patients during and after their treatment.

Abisola M. Oyelere, who authored the article, said: “More studies are needed to understand the mechanism by which coffee consumption could improve the prognosis of bowel cancer”.

Drinking coffee is associated with a range of health benefits. Credit: Cordon Press

However, there are several plausible causes, such as coffee’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Researchers also found a correlation between coffee consumption and all causes of mortality.

Coffee intake appeared optimal at between three and five cups a day, with increased risk perceived for those who both drank too much and too little.

“The findings could potentially inform future intervention studies as well as dietary guidelines for bowel cancer patients”, the study concluded.

Scientists believe that daily consumption of coffee has a range of impressive health benefits.

Drinking the caffeine-rich beverage is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, obesity, depression, chronic liver disease and heart failure, as well as boosting energy levels, enhancing athletic performance and potentially helping you to live longer.

