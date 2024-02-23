By Jon Clarke in Braunschweig

HE was a sadistic rapist who took pleasure in inflicting pain and making his victims vomit as he attacked them.

That’s according to prosecutors in Germany, who claim Christian Bruckner, 47, used date rape drugs to incapacitate his victims, before holding them hostage to fulfill his sexual fantasies.

Wearing masks and bearing weapons – including whips and knives – he terrified them into submission, while filming his evil acts on video cameras, a court was told today.

On one occasion, he allegedly had a victim so scared, she believed she was about ‘to be beheaded’.

Brueckner at court on Friday, February 23, 2024 (DAN CHARITY/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

A court in Braunschweig has finally heard the sickening charges levelled at the convicted paedophile – and prime Madeleine McCann suspect – who is currently in prison for raping a pensioner, 72, in Portugal.

Prosecutor Ute Lindemann alleged that Brueckner used rape drugs to incapacitate victims before trapping them in his home.

On the second day of the trial, she was finally able to read out the five charges he is being prosecuted for.

After his lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, confirmed his client’s name and date of birth, Lindemann, a specialist prosecutor of sex offenders, spent 20 minutes reading out the sickening accusations.

They involve three attacks on children, including one where he allegedly grabbed a young girl on a beach in broad daylight and played with himself as he sexually abused her.

They also included two rapes of adults, one an elderly woman, possibly 80 years of age.

But the geography and timing of the assaults was the main interest to most of the UK journalists, who had made a second trip out from London in under two weeks.

Brueckner covering his face as he arrived to court in Germany on February 23, 2024 (DAN CHARITY/OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The alleged attack on 10-year-old Joana E, for example, took place just one month before British toddler McCann was snatched from her bed in Praia da Luz, just over five miles away.

According to the charges, another four-hour rape had taken place on Irish mother-of-three Hazel B, just ten minutes from the Algarve resort, where three-year-old Maddie was kidnapped in May, 2007.

It was a connection that even Brueckner’s own lawyer alluded to in the first seconds of his long 25-minute opening statement.

He insisted his client could not get a fair trial due to the constant media exposure as the main suspect in the McCann case.

“According to the Braunschweig prosecutors, he allegedly abducted and murdered Madeleine Beth McCann,” he said.

“The investigating authorities have been repeating this theory to the media like a prayer wheel… since June 2020.”

But the historic regional court in Lower Saxony was about to finally hear about five other charges, first revealed by the Olive Press in 2022.

They included two vicious assaults on a 14-year-old and an elderly woman on the Algarve, between December 28, 2001 and April 8, 2006.

Brueckner arrives in handcuffs at first day of multiple sex crimes trial in Germany on February 16, 2024 (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The latter involved a filmed rape, allegedly of a ‘light-skinned lady, aged between 70 and 80, in her holiday apartment’.

The prosecution told the court: “He was masked with a stocking mask that only had holes for the eyes and mouth.

“He put swimming goggles on the older lady, who was wearing a nightgown. Since their glasses were painted grey, the victim could not see anything.

“He laid her on her stomach on her bed and tied her hands behind her back to make it impossible for the victim to resist.

“He then set up the cameras he had brought with him in two different positions in the bedroom, aimed them at the bed and started recording.”

During the carefully planned attack, he is said to have changed condoms a number of times and flushed them down the toilet, and allegedly whipped her ‘at least 20 times’.

“He was clearly enjoying the pain and fear he was instilling in her,” the prosecutor continued.

“The victim screamed and swore at the defendant, who after the attack sat down on the end of the bed and, breathing heavily, took off his mask and placed a pillow on the frightened woman’s face, before ending the recording.”

IN THE DOCK: Christian Brueckner is standing trial for a litany of vile sex crimes

Another rape, according to prosecutor Lindemann, took place at the small farmhouse he rented just outside Praia da Luz.

Understood to have taken place after he had split up from his then-girlfriend Silke B in around 2000, he tied the ‘frightened’ 14-year-old German girl to a wooden post in the centre of the living room.

The prosecutor continued: “He put her hands around the post behind her back and tied them together. First he hit the naked girl with a whip.

“The girl addressed the accused by the name ‘Chris’ and made it clear to him that what he was doing was against her express will.

“She begged him to stop and shouted: ‘this is kidnapping, this is rape’.”

The prosecutor then alleged Brueckner performed oral rape on the victim, which caused her to vomit.

“He commented succinctly with the words: ‘Now you’re messing up my entire carpet’.”

She added that he filmed the entire attack, including her being sick.

Olive Press publisher Jon Clarke (right) at the court in Germany, moments before Brueckner entered on February 16, 2024 (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

In the violent attack on Hazel B in the Praia da Rocha beach area of Portimao on June 16, 2004, the prosecutor said he had climbed into her room via a balcony and left his shoes outside, before sliding open her ‘defective’ door.

She continued: “He found her sleeping there, dressed entirely in black, wearing leather gloves and a full face mask.

“This only had two round cutouts for the eyes and a small slit for the mouth, so that the injured party could only see the accused’s eyes and his eyebrows.

“He held a knife with an approximately 30 cm long blade in his left hand, knelt over the sleeping victim and called her name, which woke her up.

“After ordering her not to scream he raped her on the bed on video before dragging her to the living room by her hair.

“He then tied her up to a breakfast and gagged her with a cloth before cutting her bra off with a pair of scissors.

“The accused took the video camera and filmed the victim from all angles, turning her head into the position he wanted.”

He then proceeded to whip and attack her around her back and buttocks causing her ‘considerable pain’, the prosecutor said.

He is said to have dragged her back to the bedroom and raped her a third time before dragging her back to a sofa in the living room where he told her to kneel and lower her head.

Christian Brueckner is suspected of being involved in the disappearance of Madeliene McCann

“At that moment, the witness was in fear of death because she feared he would cut off her head with the knife,” the prosecutor added.

“But he then threw a sheet over her body and began to collect all the things he had brought with him and used and put them in his bag.

“He then stepped backwards out of the balcony door, slipped into his shoes that had been left there and fled.”

While his lawyer Fulscher didn’t deny Hazel B had suffered a horrible incident, he insisted his client wasn’t guilty and she was mistaken.

He said she only claimed it was him when his name became big on television in June 2020.

He went on to bombard the court with claim after claim on all the alleged attacks, including the fact that some of the witnesses to Brueckner’s so-called attacks were on ‘psychedelic drugs’.

He also insisted a search at a derelict box factory where police found 8,000 files of sex videos – including many with child abuse – was undertaken illegally.

And he went on to make an application to introduce a witness, a former German police officer, who would tell the court the authorities had illegally bugged his prison cell.

He claimed the female officer, who he named as ‘Rebecca Vogt’, had been asked to put recording equipment in his cell without a court order.

Olive Press sources strongly denied this was the case this afternoon, although the claims will need to be discussed at the next court hearing next week.

Fulscher also pointed out that two of the rape victims are unknown to this day.

The allegations are based exclusively on the statements made by witnesses Helge B. and Manfred S, both former friends of Brueckner’s.

They claim to have seen several videos in 2006, when they allegedly took them from his Praia da Luz home when he was sent to prison on a separate offence of fuel theft.

It is unclear not only what happened to the video cassettes – but also when exactly they were recorded, although the prosecutor’s office insists they could not have been committed before December 28, 2000.

Until then Brueckner had lived with his girlfriend, Silke B, where one of the attacks was said to have been committed.

Fulscher believes his client is innocent of the other three charges too and insisted he would plead for acquittal.

The first witnesses, a German woman, who became a close friend of Brueckner, and a man, who lived for long periods in Spain and Portugal, are due to give evidence next Friday.