POPULAR painkiller Ibuprofen has come under fire after a French probe finds ‘serious side effects’ of taking 400mg doses of the drug after it was banned five years ago.

Ibuprofen could cause hemorrhages and kidney damage. Photo: CordonPress

What do you reach for when you have a mild headache, back pain or toothache?

Most of us rely on painkillers like ibuprofen, one of Spain’s most popular medicines, with 47 million packets of the drug sold daily.

Now, concerns are growing over the widely used drug after the French Medicine Safety Agency (ANSM) discovered ‘severe adverse reactions’ linked with the 400mg dosage.

The most common dosage, the side effects include gastro digestive hemorrhages and kidney damage.

As a result, French authorities have stopped the sale of the drug.

It has been under investigation since 2019 when the ANSM warned against the danger of taking ibuprofen and ketoprofen at the same time to treat infection.

Researchers in Tours and Marseille subsequently carried out a study, concluding paracetamol should be used in case of pain and fever.

They also asked EU authorities to investigate further into the issue.

The drug has anti-inflammatory properties and is commonly used to combat pain and fevers.

The maximum recommended dosage is some 1800mg.

Going beyond this can cause serious health problems such as increased levels of cardiovascular and liver toxicity, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

It can also lead to stomach ulcers, hemorrhages and perforations in the digestive system.

Therefore it is recommended to always use a lower dosage, such as 200mg a few times a day.

French authorities banned the over the counter sale of 400mg Ibuprofen in 2019.

Despite this, advertising of the higher dosage has continued.

In Spain, Ibuprofen is one of the most used antiinflammatory medicines not based on steroids.

Until five years ago, you could buy a 600mg dosage without a medical prescription.

Some 200mg over the recommended maximum dose, this version of Ibuprofen accounted for 80% of its use in Spain, compared to just 15% throughout Europe.

Now, just the 400mg version is available without prescription.