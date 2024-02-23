THE first lawsuit to be filed in Spain over the theft of babies during the General Franco dictatorship has been presented to an Alicante court.

Maria Jose Pico from Elche has denounced the abduction of her twin sister from Alicante General Hospital in 1962.

The case is being backed by the State Coordinator for the Support of the Argentine Complaint (CEAQUA), in reference to previous action against Spain being taken in the South American country.

Maria Jose, who is president of the Association of Victims of Alicante Babies, told a news conference on Friday that a few hours after the birth, a nun at the hospital told her mother that one of the two twins had died and was ‘frozen cold’.

There was no chance of seeing the newborn’s body, her father had to bring a small box to hospital where the girl would have been placed into.

Maria Jose said: “The box was quickly returned to my parents and told to be immediately taken to the cemetery in Alicante where an undertaker was waiting.”

Her twin’s body was then supposedly buried in a mass grave.

She said her parents had doubts over the procedure but never believed that there was a baby theft.

It was not until 2012 after widespread reports of similar cases, that the family initiated legal action to find out what happened.

There was no information at all at the hospital or in the civil registration about the baby’s birth and death.

The civil registry in Alicante said all documents prior to 1978 ‘had been lost’ and the accumulation of irregularities led Maria Jose to believe that her sister had been ‘stolen’.

A report was made to the juvenile prosecutor’s office who twice ordered the exhumation of the makeshift coffin.

The remains did not match with the family’s DNA and a second exhumation in another part of Alicante cemetery was fruitless, with the prosecutor deciding not to proceed further.

The lawsuit filed in Alicante on Friday allows the case to be revived, in which the complaining relatives become the accusers and an active part of the process.

CEAQUA lawyer Jacinto Lara Bonilla, who is in charge of the case, said that the complaint alleges a crime of forced disappearance and crimes against humanity- the latter not having a statute of limitation.

Lara Bonilla said the crime occurred in a context of ‘widespread and systematic attack on the population – especially women – and the result of a criminal plot with the connivance of the Spanish State, and with a violation of international law’.

An Amnesty International report on baby thefts was quoted, saying that thousands of thefts occurred between the 1930s and the 1990s.

A significant number were concentrated between 1944 and 1954- just over 30,000 babies.

