TECH giant Microsoft is set to invest over $2billion into the development of AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain over the next two years.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Brad Smith, the company’s vice chair and president.

In a statement on X, Smith said: “I’m thrilled to announce that we will expand our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain by $2.1B USD in the next two years”.

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, business, and people”.

La inversión de @Microsoft en España se va a cuadruplicar y llegará hasta los 1.950 M€.



Quiero agradecer a su presidente, @BradSmi, su confianza en la economía española y en nuestra hoja de ruta para una transformación digital inclusiva y segura.



Además, hemos analizado las… pic.twitter.com/0PG1tZL08e — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 19, 2024

Sanchez tweeted: “Microsoft’s investment in Spain is going to quadruple and will reach €1.95 billion”.

“I want to thank their president, Brad Smith, for his trust in the Spanish economy and in our roadmap for an inclusive and secure digital transformation. In addition, we have analysed cooperation opportunities to strengthen cybersecurity and promote artificial intelligence within public administration”, he added.

Microsoft employs 238,000 people worldwide and operated with a revenue of over €200 billion in 2023.

The move comes after Microsoft announced similar AI investment packages in Germany and the UK.

The company says it aims to meet growing demand for AI.

