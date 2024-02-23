A PRIVATE island featuring a castle is up for sale for a mere €2.95 million- a €1.05 million reduction on the original asking price.

The island in the Castilla y Leon region is branded as being fully self-sufficient and is just an hour’s drive from Madrid.

It’s located on a lake in El Tiemblo in Avila province, and is being marketed by property portal idealista.

A jetty and heliport are part of the package with the island covering 10,847 m2.

The centre-piece is the castle developed in 1923 from an original watchtower.

There is certainly plenty of space for entertaining with the 1,000 m2 building having seven en-suite bedrooms- each with their own traditional fireplace.

Other features include 11 bathrooms, a large party pavilion with a bar, a living room with kitchen, large terraces with spectacular views of the lake, a warehouse, and a garage.

The four-storey castle has interior designs that ooze of luxury and another big-selling point is its self-sufficiency.

The building is kitted out with solar panels and two power generators.

It also has a sophisticated wastewater purification and filtration system.