BRITISH actor Tom Hardy has been enjoying a visit to a gym during a break from shooting ‘Venom 3’ at Alicante’s City of Light film studios.

Hardy, 46, is a passionate follower of martial sports and is a Jiu-Jitsu champion- even winning an event back home some two years ago.

He went to the Gracie Barra gymnasium at Playa de San Juan and posed for photos with Jiu-Jitsu coaches and pupils.

Coaches Oliver Jacques Fernandez Cassebois and Rodrigo Macaco said: “Thanks to the ‘Venom 3’ shoot, we’ve had a chance to show a little bit of our skills to Tom Hardy.”

TOM WITH COACHES JACQUES AND RODRIGO(Instagram image)

“We are super grateful to have been able to work with him, in which he has shown himself to be a disciplined, attentive and approachable person- clearly representing the values of our community.”

They concluded: “We will be eternally grateful to him for having trusted in our work, and we hope to see him again soon.”

Hardy has got to know Spain well in the last year, with ‘Venom 3’ shooting in the Cartagena area of Murcia last June and July.

The Los Mateos district of the city doubled up as a Mexican town and Hardy took time out to sign autographs for children and take selfies with them.

Meanwhile, the Informacion newspaper reports that one of his Venom co-stars, Chiwetel Ejifor, has been spotted working out at an Alicante gym.

