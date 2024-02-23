THE death toll from Thursday’s fire at a housing complex in the Campanar area of Valencia City has gone up to 10 people but is unlikely to rise further.

Speaking at a Friday afternoon news conference, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe, said that an inspection had discovered four victims from the same family.

They were the father and mother, a three-year-old boy, and a newborn baby.

Firefighters worked throughout the morning to cool down the building before they and the police started to work their way through the homes.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES(Cordon Press image)

The police said that there are no more people missing after the fire, since either they have been located or their bodies found inside the charred structure.

Emergency services treated 15 people, including seven firefighters.

The head of Valencia’s Court of Instruction number 10 of Valencia has opened preliminary proceedings to investigate the cause of the fire.

A secrecy order has been imposed to protect the police investigations and the privacy of the victims and their families.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, visited the blaze site where he met with the emergency services and local officials.

PM SANCHEZ(Cordon Press image)

“I would like, on behalf of the Government of Spain and I believe on behalf of the whole of Spanish society, to convey our solidarity, affection and empathy to the families of the victims of this terrible fire.”

Sanchez also thanked the work of the emergency teams: “It is at this time that we value the work of public servants even more.”

