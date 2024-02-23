EVER thought about travelling according to your star sign? This is where you should visit in Spain if you believe in astrology.

Everybody knows that each star sign has a particular personality.

Geminis are notoriously duplicitous, leos are confident and scorpios are intense and fiery.

But what does that mean for your 2024 travel plans?

Lucky for you, Spanish airline Vueling has announced where you should visit according to your star sign.

Aquarius: Amsterdam

Amsterdam is perfect for free spirited Aquarians Photo by Javier M. on Unsplash

An air sign, Aquarians are free spirited and positive, meaning they will love the Dutch capital.

Born between January and February, they are smart and original, so will enjoy the city’s many museums.

Aquarians are also eccentric and unique so will enjoy partaking in the many bars and coffee shops.

READ MORE: This tiny village in Spain with 40 volcanoes and a secret waterfall is a must visit for 2024 – according to the Sun

Pisces: Ibiza

A water sign, pisces will feel right at home on the island of Ibiza. Creative and easy going types, they will love the area’s party scene.

The island also has a calm, spiritual side perfect for the sensitive and intuitive souls born between February 19-March 20.

Ibiza is full of opportunities to reconnect with nature as well as artistic and cultural experiences for every taste.

Aries: Barcelona

The Catalan capital is a great place for Aries Photo by Dorian D1 on Unsplash

Born between March 21 and April 19, these spring babies are ‘natural born leaders’.

That’s why they’ll feel at home in the pioneering Catalan capital.

Known for taking risks and exploring, aries will enjoy Barcelona’s quirky attractions such as Bunkers, an ex military base turned mirador and Guadi’s innovative architecture.

Energetic, creative and passionate, this star sign will enjoy a night in Barcelona’s many unique bars and clubs.

READ MORE: This is the most underrated city in Spain for a holiday – according to The Telegraph

Taurus: Paris

Loyal and devoted, the city of love is perfect for Tauruses.

An earth sign, Tauruses value everything physical in their lives including ‘sex, shopping and clothes’, making this fashionable city a great choice.

Born between April 20 and May 20, Paris could be the perfect spring getaway for this romantic star sign.

Gemini: Berlin

A city that has experienced much change and cultural shifts, Berlin is the curious gemini’s playground.

Smart, quick and adaptable, this star sign will love the city’s rich history and many museums.

Geminis are also impulsive and seek out adventure, so they will enjoy Berlin’s famous nightlife.

Cancer: Tenerife

The natural landscapes of Tenerife are a great escape for empathetic Cancers. Photo by Joshua Humpfer on Unsplash

Compassionate and emotional, this sign may need a beach break to decompress from the stress of everyday life.

A water sign, Cancers will love being near the sea and spend all day swimming.

Local wildlife and natural parks offer the perfect opportunity to connect with loved ones.

READ MORE: The cheapest weeks for Brits to book a holiday to Spain and elsewhere this summer – according to Which?

Leo: Athens

Ruled by the sun, Leos are confident and courageous so will feel at home wandering the ruins of ancient empires.

This sign is also vivacious and full of life so will love the Greeks.

Leos are fun and unforgettable, much like this once in a lifetime holiday destination.

Virgo: London

A trip home could be on the cards for those born between August 23 and September 22. Practical and reliable, a holiday back home suits Virgos perfectly.

Speedy, organised and clever, they will love the fast paced capital city and its many attractions.

Libra: Malta

Malta is full of surprises for the curious Libra sign. Photo by Joshua Humpfer on Unsplash

A little known tourist destination, Malta is an enchanting place perfect for ‘charming’ libras. Malta is a fairly small country, which is great for this indecisive sign.

Whatever you do, you’re sure to have a good time in this country known for its friendly people and picturesque sites perfect for social Libras.

READ MORE: Huge ‘crystal lagoon’ is coming to this major city in Spain’s Andalucia – featuring artificial beaches and water sports

Scorpio: Bilbao

This sign has a strong sense of justice, so will fit right in the north of Spain with its strong cultural identity and political history. Many Brits don’t travel further than the tourist hotspot of Santiago de Compostela but Scorpios, lovers of mystery, will enjoy exploring Bilbao and its many natural attractions.

Sagittarius: Reykjavik

The blue lagoon is just one of Reykjavik’s natural wonders. Photo by F D on Unsplash

Adventurous and bold, Sagittariuses live everyday like it’s their last. That’s why they’ll love the adventures that Iceland has to offer. The area is full of nature, from hot springs to lagoons to the northern lights to delight this optimistic and curious sign.

Capricorn: Rovaniemi

The capital of lapland, the success driven Capricorns will love visiting Santa Claus’s main residence. This sign is also very disciplined and ambitious and will enjoy looking in awe at the northern lights. Rovaniemi is the perfect destination for families, with husky rides, visits to Santa’s grotto and igloo hotels.