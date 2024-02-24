3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alaro with pool garage - € 1,450,000

Villa Alaró, Majorca 3 beds 3 baths € 1,450,000

This completely renovated 19th century village house with elevator is quietly situated in the romantic and popular village of Alaró within walking distance of the market square and all shops. The renovation was carried out in 2020 with great attention to detail and using typical Mallorcan elements. In combination with the modern furnishings, a real gem with a unique ambience has been created. The living space of 280 m2 is distributed over three floors and offers a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The ground floor disposes of a spacious living room with fireplace, a dining room, a… See full property details