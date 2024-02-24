A BRITISH expat has returned to feeding a Santa Pola feral cat colony after the local council lifted a ban following a report in the Olive Press.

A sign appeared in early February at the entrance to the Salines Natural Park threatening fines of up to €600 if people fed the felines – despite designated feeders having official council approval.

Derek Hepple, 81, a former police officer who has spent the last five years feeding the cats, told the Olive Press: “I passed on a very forthright letter to our CER Gatos charity leader Marga Salmeron which she delivered to Santa Pola council.

“I pulled no punches in my comments – not really caring what they thought as I’m an advanced cancer sufferer and don’t have ages to live.”

Last week Marga got back to him with the great news that Derek and other approved volunteers can resume feeding without fear of penalties.

”This is brilliant news but I don’t know why the council introduced the ban or why they changed their mind, although the negative publicity may have been a factor,” added Derek.

The colony of around 30 cats appears to be still intact with Derek pleased to be resuming his daily 6 am feeding sessions.