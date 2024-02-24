A MOTORBIKE has been drafted into service to help speed up Torrevieja’s removal of dog mess from public spaces.

The new initiative has been introduced by the city’s waste and cleaning company Acciona which has deployed a 125cc bike.

The two-wheeler covers an average of 70 kilometres per day to pick up dog dirt left in public areas by inconsiderate pet owners.

The vehicle comes with a powerful suction tube which picks up around 30 droppings per day.

It also has 25 litres of a chemical-free pavement cleaner.

The route over a six-day week alternates between Torrevieja’s seafront and public spaces with visits to city urbanisations.

One advantage of the bike is that mess is cleared up much quicker rather than having to wait for a week for traditional cleaning patrols to do their work.

There are some limitations in the service that has been running for a month like the bike being unable to operate in areas with soil, because it also vacuums the soil along with the dog droppings up through the sucker.

It also cannot operate in areas where pavements are too narrow, but it can reach parts that sweepers cannot reach.

Cleaning staff say that the quick-service bike has had an immediate impact with roads freer of dog dirt than they were before.

Despite fines in place for owners who don’t up dog mess, the reality is that police officers can only fine transgressors if they are caught in the act- a rare occurrence.

READ MORE: