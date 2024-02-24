SPAIN has clinched another enviable record in 2024 – none other than the world’s most powerful passport!

But there’s a catch – Spain shares the podium with five other nations, including those pesky French and Germans.

Italy, South Korea and Japan are also tied for first place in the ranking of passports with the most visa-free entries to other countries.

Each country enjoys visa-free access to 194 countries out of a possible 227 different destinations – almost every country in the world, with a few exceptions.

It marks Spain’s first entry in the top spot in the Henley Passport Index, after being stuck in third place between 2021 and 2023.

So where can’t Spanish passport holders go without a visa?

Well, you better get on to the embassy if you fancy a visit to Turkmenistan, Syria, Sudan and South Sudan, North Korea, Nigeria, Niger, Libya, Eritrea and a few others. Also: Cuba.

On the other hand, Spaniards will have no problems going to China, Iran or Iraq.

Meanwhile, the USA and UK have tumbled down the rankings in the past ten years thanks to Brexit and other contretemps.

Residents of both countries won’t be surprised to find they need visas to go to Iran and China.

However, the UK has risen from 6th to third place, while the USA have taken their place, rising from 7th to 6th.

And spare a thought of the people of Afghanistan – rock bottom in the global rankings, one below Syria, with just 28 visa-free countries they can visit.

READ MORE: