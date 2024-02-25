2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mojacar with garage - € 170,000

Apartment Mojácar, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 170,000

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment Apartment of 85 m² with 2 bedrooms – 1 large double bedroom, built in wardrobe, air conditioning, 1 large double bedroom, built in wardrobe, air conditioning – 1 bathroom – brandnew bathroom with walk in shower -good size lounge/dining with door to terrace andair conditioning, new built open kitchen, 1 terrace in front of main entrance door – a second terrace connected to the living room with starcase to roof terrace, community garden, no pool. Private garage with independent entrance and space for two cars. Distance to the beach ca. 600 m. Price includes… See full property details