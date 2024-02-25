MOVING to Andalucia can be an exciting time for any family, but making sure your children receive a good education is understandably paramount.

Unfortunately, many Brits simply do not have tens of thousands of euros spare to pay for the many excellent private schools.

Luckily, the public school system provides fantastic alternatives, particularly in the major capitals and along the Costa del Sol.

In fact eight schools were this week named as being among the best public schools in the country by micole.net, a website that helps parents find the best education centres for their children.

Below are their top picks for Andalucia.

Eight schools in Andalucia are named as some of the best in the country

Cordoba

Colegio Colon de Cordoba and Colegio Lopez Dieguez have both been praised for providing a high level of education.

They also work hard to create an ‘inclusive environment’ and a ‘rich variety of extracurricular activities’.

Colegio Colon is a bilingual school, teaching in Spanish and English, situated in the centre of Cordoba city.

Colegio Lopez Dieguez covers kindergarten and primary school ages, and also teaches in Spanish and English.

Both have glowing reviews from current and former parents.

Costa del Sol

According to Micole, The Isdabe del Mar School in Estepona is a leading example of early childhood and primary education.

Teaching in Spanish and English, the school boasts an impressive number of activities for students – including tennis, rhythmic gymnastics, modern dance, theatre, computer science, and cooking classes.

For those in Benalmadena, take note of the Mariana Pineda School. Also teaching in Spanish and English, it is said to offer a ‘stimulating educational environment’ which ‘encourages active and participatory learning.’ Its goal is to make its students ‘global citizens’. It teaches kindergarten and primary.

Other schools mentioned on the coast include the Colegio Jacaranda (English/Spanish, up to age 12), also in Benalmadena, the Colegio Atenea in Torremolinos (English/Spanish, uo to age 16) and the Colegio Sohail in Fuengirola (ages up to age 12).

Granada

In Granada, the Sierra Nevada School is branded among the best for its ‘innovative approach to education’ which prepares students for future challenges.

Teaching up to the age of 12, it also offers Spanish and English.