SPAIN’S best burger will come to the Costa del Sol this summer after Burger Food Porn announced they will open a restaurant in Malaga.

The hamburger chain were victorious in the 2023 Spanish Burger Championships thanks to their Double Bacon Cheese offering.

The winning dish consists of a brioche bun, two dry-aged Galician beef patties, mature creamy Cheddar cheese and oak smoked bacon topped off with a lashing of chorizo and fried egg sauce.

The award-winning Double Bacon Cheeseburger. Credit: Food Burger Porn

Now, residents of the Costa del Sol will be able to get their chops around the €12.50 award-winning burger as a branch of the Sevilla-based business comes to Malaga.

The new restaurant will be located on Calle Vendeja in the Soho neighbourhood in a building currently occupied by Creplovers.

In an Instagram post announcing the opening, Burger Food Porn said: “With all the beautiful things Malaga has, it lacked the best burger in all of Spain”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2YGYPbs9jU/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

It advertised Food Burger Porn as a “restaurant where you can enjoy the best experience, with few diners giving you the best service”.

The Andalusian group were established in 2019 by Jose Antonio and his brother Juan with the aim of “changing the burger world”.

Will you be paying the restaurant a visit? Credit: Food Burger Porn

Alongside their national crown, they have twice been awarded the prize for the best burger in Andalucia.

READ MORE: