3 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 349,000

Villa Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 349,000

BRAND NEW MODERN 3-BEDROOM VILLA IN TORREVIEJA This beautiful newly built villa is finished and ready to move into. It is distributed over 2 floors with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open plan kitchen with lounge-dining room, terrace, solarium and private swimming pool. The property includes furniture, electrical appliances, bath screens and bathroom furniture. The perfect combination of location, comfort and design, created to improve the quality of life and freedom. Located in Torrevieja, with excellent communications, shopping centres, health and education facilities, and all the services… See full property details