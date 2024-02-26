The influential international event took place from the 13th to the 15th of February in the Feria Valencia exhibition center and introduced an extensive agenda of discussions and presentations covering all aspects of sustainable mobility. Upon visiting the conference on its opening day, Boris Usherovich shared his impressions of the event and its role in shaping the sustainability of transportation on a global scale.

The first thing Usherovich wanted to emphasize is the urgent need to adapt the eMobility sector to novel challenges caused by current economic turbulence and geopolitical shifts. Sustainability strategies adopted earlier were significantly affected by the changes, which also impacted the mobility industry.. In this regard, it was highly important to provide an international platform for professionals in transport, energy, eco-cities, smart manufacturing, and other related industries to share the latest solutions and innovations that can contribute to reaching stated sustainability goals.

Usherovich praised the efforts of the hosts and partners of the conference, who attracted about 6,000 mobility professionals and 375 international speakers to promote valuable insights on the future of eMobility. He also noted that the participants’ list included representatives of private organizations and public administrations, as well as small businesses and large companies, reflecting the need for collective efforts to truly transform the eMobility sector.

Another fact highlighted by Usherovich is the broad scope of topics discussed during the congress. On the first day of the conference, he could visit meetings addressing issues of cost reduction in the automotive industry, decarbonization of European transport systems, implementation of sustainable logistics, and integration of smart cities to mobility systems, among other events. The complete list of forums covers every aspect of sustainable mobility, from discussions specific to certain transport modes to global trends in geopolitics and technology.

Usherovich also appreciated the possibility for decision-makers to explore over 400 innovations showcased across the conference. He was impressed by innovative solutions in collaborative robotics, SOEC/SOFC systems, autonomous electric buses, and modular HPC stations developed by the path-breaking European companies he could get acquainted with during his visit to the conference. Usherovich pointed out that the practical solutions and success stories presented within the event could play a significant role in boosting improvements in the field of transport sustainability and efficiency.

Apart from thematic forums, exhibitions, C-level summits, and B2B meetings, the congress held a startup contest, eMobility Innovation Awards, and the first edition of the H2-Hydrogen World Congress exploring the application of green hydrogen in the mobility sector.